November 15, 2021
NFL
WFT Star Chase Young Out for the Season With Torn ACL

Author:

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will miss the rest of the season, WFT coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 29-19 win over the defending Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers. In the second quarter, Young injured his knee and was helped off the field after refusing a medical cart.

Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is a team captain and has started all nine of WFT's games this season. Young has recorded 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Young's torn ACL is the second piece of big injury news for WFT this week after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expected to return this season

Fitzpatrick, 39, suffered a hip subluxation in Week 1 against the Chargers and was placed on the injured reserve.

Washington is currently 3-6 and in third place in the NFC East. 

