Fresh off of a win over the previously undefeated Eagles, the Commanders are poised to receive a humongous boost to their defense in Week 11.

Edge-rusher Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and that year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, is expected to be activated this week ahead of Washington’s game against the Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If everything goes according to plan in practice, he would play in his first game since tearing his right ACL and MCL last November.

Young returned to practice on Nov. 2, giving the Commanders 21 days to activate him off of the physically unable to perform list. There had been optimism that he would be able to return for Washington’s game against Philadelphia on Monday, but coach Ron Rivera stressed the importance of not bringing the 23-year-old back until he was absolutely ready to play.

“We won’t play him unless we feel he’s ready to roll,” Rivera said Saturday, per ESPN’s John Keim. “There are some things he’s not comfortable doing. … You can see his frustration because he wants it to happen now.”

Young starred as a rookie with the Commanders in 2020, racking up 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Last season, he proved to be less effective, tallying just 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games. He suffered the combination of severe injuries on Nov. 14, during a game against the Buccaneers.

With his return seemingly just around the corner, Young will hope to get back to his rookie year form, possibly as soon as Sunday against the Texans. Kickoff from Houston is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

