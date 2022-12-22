Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old.

Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr,” the statement read. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

Hillman played college at San Diego State, posting 262 carries for 1,532 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2010. In ’11 he provided another highlight-reel year with 311 attempts on the ground for 1,711 yards and 19 scores. After his selection in the draft, he appeared in 48 games for the Broncos during his four-year tenure.

His best season came in 2015, when he, Peyton Manning & Co. won Super Bowl 50. He led the team in regular-season rushing stats—863 yards and seven touchdowns on 207 carries. After winning his only Super Bowl ring, Hillman played for the Vikings and Chargers in ’16 and was briefly on the Patriots in ’17.

On Wednesday, Hillman’s family announced his diagnosis. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, renal medullary carcinoma is a rare kidney cancer that mainly impacts young people of African descent “who carry the sickle cell trait … that can cause sickling of the red blood cells.” The Hillman family told TMZ Sports the cancer treatment had not been successful, and he was being kept comfortable and out of pain in hospice care.

Former teammates Orlando Franklin, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Stokley asked fans to keep Hillman in their thoughts and prayers Tuesday. In the wake of his death, members of the San Diego State’s athletic staff offered their condolences.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Ronnie Hillman,” Aztecs athletic director John David Wicker said. “Ronnie helped resurrect San Diego State football in his two seasons in 2010 and 2011 and has recently been around the program offering wisdom and insight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ronnie’s family in this impossibly difficult time.”