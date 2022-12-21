Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman’s family released a statement Tuesday saying the 31-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in August, via TMZ Sports.

According to the Hillman family, Ronnie has renal medullary carcinoma, a “rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait,” per TMZ. Ronnie, who last played in the NFL in the 2016 season, has received support from former teammates and fans since the news broke.

“As a family, we hope beyond hope, and we have faith that can move mountains,” the family said, per TMZ. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore, we as a family subject ourselves to the will of our Almighty God. We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

He is being kept comfortable and without pain in hospice care. Though Ronnie has undergone treatment, his family told TMZ it has not been successful.

The statement comes nearly a day after Ronnie’s former teammates spoke out in his support.

“#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well,” former Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin tweeted Tuesday.

Former teammates, defensive tackle Derek Wolfe and wide receiver Brandon Stokley, also spoke about Ronnie on 104.3 The Fan’s sports-talk radio show, The Drive on Tuesday.

“He’s got bad liver cancer and he’s in hospice now,” Wolfe said Tuesday. “It’s not looking good. He has pneumonia, and I’m putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way.”

“That’s awful news,” Stokley said. “He had a slow start but really picked it up and contributed a lot during the Super Bowl year.”

Drafted out of San Diego State in the third round of the 2012 draft, Hillman played four seasons for the Broncos, aiding Denver in winning Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers. He led the team in rushing stats with 207 carries for 863 yards and seven touchdowns in ’15. In his last NFL season in ’16, he played for the Vikings and Chargers. He was also briefly on the Cowboys’ roster in ’17.