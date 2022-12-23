McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.

Donald suffered a high ankle sprain in Los Angeles’s game vs. the Chiefs on November 28, and he hasn’t played in a game since. Sunday will be the fourth straight week where Donald is sidelined with the injury.

Prior to this season, Donald had been extremely durable, missing just two games in his first eight seasons in the NFL, both in 2017. If he does miss the rest of the year, he will play in a career-low 11 games this season and will miss triple the number of games that he had missed in his entire career to this point.

The Rams are firmly out of the playoff picture, and the team has no incentive to rush it’s stars back from injuries. Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford will all likely remain on the sideline for the rest of the year as they recover from their various injuries.