Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts

The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take place at 2:02 p.m. ET.

The league’s decision to delay the AFC South game comes amid freezing temperatures in the Nashville area that has led to local power companies reducing their power load, resulting in rolling blackouts around the state. Earlier in the morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper called for the Titans to postpone the game “in solidarity with our neighbors.”

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

The Titans (7–7) enter the day with a half-game lead over the Jaguars in the AFC South and a chance to extend their hold on the division against the last-place Texans (1-12-1).