Nashville mayor John Cooper has called for the Titans to postpone Saturday’s game against The Texans amid local blackouts in the surrounding area.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Saturday morning that it had directed local power companies to reduce their power load due to the freezing temperatures, resulting in rolling blackouts around the state. As a result, Cooper has asked all non-essential businesses to reduce their power usage.

That includes the Titans, who are scheduled to kick off their game at 1 p.m. ET.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

The Titans have not commented publicly on Cooper’s request and appear to be moving forward with the scheduled kickoff time. The team did place a tarp on the field less than three hours before the game was scheduled to get underway with the temperature hovering at about 15 degrees.