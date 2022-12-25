Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’

The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.

On a Bengals’ fumble recovery that was subsequently called back, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to make a dirty block against cornerback Eli Apple, going low on the Cincinnati defender well behind the play. Apple, who at that point was essentially an offensive blocker trailing the action, was highly unlikely to get back into the play even if Jones completely ignored him.

After the game, Apple explained he was upset but not surprised by the move.

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple said, via NESN’s Sean T. McGuire. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”

Jones has gotten into controversy over questionable plays such as this one before. Last year, then-Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones dirty for grabbing defender Brian Burns’s ankle on an attempted fumble recovery.

The Bengals and Patriots are unlikely to play again this season, with New England currently on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. But in the event that they meet in the playoffs, it could be a heated affair.