Mac Jones Offers Explanation for Play Panthers LB Called 'Dirty'

Mac Jones has been the center of criticism over the last 24 hours for a play that Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called "completely dirty." But on Monday, the Patriots quarterback said that he didn't have any intentions to hurt Panthers defensive end Brian Burns.

The rookie echoed Patriots coach Bill Belichick's comments from earlier in the day that he thought Burns had the ball after the defensive end tackled and stripped the ball in the first quarter of the Patriots 24-6 win.

"After I got hit pretty hard, I didn't really know exactly what was going on," Jones told WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" radio show. "I thought he had the ball. It was my job to try and make the tackle. That was pretty much it. Obviously when you get up and see the ball, it’s actually down the field a little bit more.

"It was a bang-bang play. I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on."

Jones, who threw for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 12-for-18 passing, said he was hopeful that the NFL wouldn't fine him for twisting Burns's leg, which saw the Panthers defensive end momentarily leave the game with an injury.

“Hopefully (the NFL) sees it like I saw it in the game and don’t look too much more into it because that’s what it was," Jones said.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the NFL is currently looking at the play and that the worst-case scenario for Jones is nothing more than a fine.

