I asked Kenny Pickett—after he drove his Steelers, with the season on the line, 76 yards on 10 plays to a game-winning touchdown against the Raiders—whether he thinks he could’ve made that happen in September, when he first became Pittsburgh’s starter.

He wasn’t sure how to answer.

“I can’t answer that, for earlier in the year,” Pickett told me over his cell. “But I think all the snaps, like you said, have definitely helped me grow and mature—seeing things a step faster. So I just want to continue to build off the good, learn from the bad and keep trending in the right direction.”

In a way, that description of his growth could go for the team around him. We probably should’ve known enough to see it coming, too.

Pickett connected with Pickens on a 14-yard touchdown to lift the Steelers past the Raiders on the night they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in a long time, probably going all the way back to a time when Bill Cowher’s job security was in question (believe it or not, that happened), the Steelers had the look of a team that’d be playing out the string at midseason. They went into their bye in Week 9 at 2–6, and they were 3–7 on Thanksgiving. Which most rational people could look at and say, the Steelers, absent Ben Roethlisberger, are finally having something resembling a rebuilding year.

Then the schedule softened a little, the defense stiffened a little (with T.J. Watt back in the fold) and the starting quarterbacks—Mitch Trubisky and Pickett—started playing a more efficient game in leading a young offense.

The result is a team that’s won five of seven, and four of five, to wedge its way right back in the playoff race. And the growth moment for their quarterback Sunday night—in a dramatic 13–10 win over a Raiders team with an identical record coming in (6–8)—is a pretty good indicator of why the Steelers have been as consistent as they’ve been, on a night when the franchise honored one of the men who established that standard half a century ago (it was the 50th anniversary of Franco Harris’s Immaculate Reception).

“Coach told us, ‘This is where we’re gonna grow up as a team and as an offense,’” Pickett says. “And it was our job to go out there and get it done, and we did that. So I think we definitely grew up some, and that’s a huge positive. There’s still a lot of things that we’re gonna continue to improve on to get to where we need to get to.”

When the Steelers got the ball at their own 24 with 2:55 left, Pittsburgh had just six points and Pickett was having a relatively forgettable night—19-of-31 for 169 yards and a pick (the defense took care of that one in the third quarter by intercepting Derek Carr on the next play). And then he gave those braving a chilling night on the city’s North Shore something other than the retirement of Harris’s number to remember the night by.

Pickett had a 64.4 passer rating at that point. He’d more than double that number (138.4) on the final drive, connecting on seven of nine throws for 75 yards and a touchdown. Really, the only point of tension along the way came on the only third down of the possession, a third-and-5 on the Raiders’ 19 in which Pat Freiermuth picked up four yards. Pickett got that last yard on a sneak on fourth down and, on his next snap, showed the aforementioned growth with his decisiveness.

With 50 seconds showing, Pickett quickly diagnosed the coverage and cut the split-safety deep coverage in half with a rope to fellow rookie George Pickens for the game-winning, 14-yard touchdown to make it 13–10 with 46 seconds left.

“They showed a two-high zone,” Pickett says. “They were kinda shading over the top of Pat [Freiermuth]’s backside, and they were doubling ’Tae [Diontae Johnson] from, I’d probably say, halfway through the second quarter on, because he was catching a lot of footballs early. So I just wanted to keep my eyes left, hold that safety to the boundary and let George do the work on the route.

“It was perfect execution, just like we practiced so many times, so it’s great to practice something that many times and see it come through in the game.”

And as much as anything, it’s a sign of where this operation—sturdy as they come—might be going next. Of course, that it happened on a night that was such an important one for the franchise, in honoring Harris on the week of his death, is more than just a bonus.

“Absolutely,” says Pickett, who came to the Steelers with the perspective of a guy who just spent five years playing college football at Pitt, which shares a practice facility with the local NFL team. “Obviously, the passing, we wanted to dedicate the game to him and get the win. So that was kinda like the main focus throughout the week, just find a way to win, get it done for Franco and his family. A special night for the city as well.”

But, yeah, it was also hard not to see some parallels, too, in that it was night of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception—which had been the unofficial coming-out party of the team in the 1970s—that this young group of Steelers seemed to take this sort of step.

Pickett, of course, is just 24. The three guys he threw to on that drive happen to be in their 20s—Freiermuth (24), Najee Harris (24) and Pickens (21). And the guy commanding attention to open things up for them, Johnson, is just 26. So you don’t have to squint really hard to see where a night like this might be a harbinger of bigger things to come.

“I mean, that’s the plan,” Pickett says. “It all sounds great, but we gotta go do it. And I think that we have the right guys and the right mindset to accomplish those things, so I’m excited for the future with these guys. But there’s still a lot of work left to do.”

The first step, though, is showing you’re capable of doing the job. On Saturday night, when it mattered most, Pickett looked like he was capable.

The Packers are also, well, not dead. Same story here—proud franchise, talented core of star players, rough start … and everyone’s pride tested.

The difference for the Packers is they’re on the back end of something, not the front end, so when they started 4–8, it led to a lot of big-picture questions, ones that went well beyond whether Aaron Rodgers could get the 2022 team back on track. But even then, the guys who actually punched the clock with Rodgers thought there was something there in a team that had so suddenly fallen off from three consecutive 13-win seasons.

So when I asked cornerback Rasul Douglas whether—with the Packers now fully off the mat and certifiably frisky—this group looms as a dangerous one should it make the postseason, he scoffed at the idea that anyone would have just started thinking that way.

“I always felt that way,” he says. “I thought that when we were in camp. So, of course.”

And Sunday’s game was indicative of what the vision was for the Packers in training camp—a team with a group of younger receivers around Rodgers, and a team that wouldn’t need him to throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns every week to win.

Indeed, Green Bay’s win in Miami on Christmas Day was way more about a defense that got sliced up early by Tua Tagovailoa (he was 9-of-12 for 229 yards and a touchdown at the half)—only to put its foot in the ground, pick off Tagovailoa on all three of the Dolphins’ fourth-quarter possessions and shut out Miami over the final 30 minutes—than it was about anything Rodgers did. It’s how the Packers scored the final 16 points of a big 26–20 victory.

And yet, it’s the totality of the team and its potential that made these Packers look so dangerous during the summer, and has people, beyond just the guys in the building such as Douglas, thinking they still could be now.

Rodgers, to be sure, had his moments. The rookie receivers the Packers were looking for progress from—Christian Watson (six catches, 49 yards) and Romeo Doubs (three catches, 36 yards)—were first and third in catches and yards. Rodgers also made big throws down the stretch from a 22-yard deep out to Doubs to a 13-yard drag to Robert Tonyan, to lead a deliberate drive that put the pressure on Tagovailoa, making the lead six and giving him only 1:56 to work with when he got the ball back trailing 26–20.

But when Jaelan Phillips got an AJ Dillon shoelace to prevent a game-sealing touchdown and Matt LaFleur called for another Dillon run on third down, then sent Mason Crosby out for the field goal, the message was clear: He didn’t mind putting the game, and, really, at this point, the season in the hands of his defense.

“We were on the sidelines just talking about it—we thought he’d go for it,” Douglas says. “We didn’t care if he did or he didn’t. We know Matt is going to make a great decision, him and 12 [Rodgers]. They’re going to make a great decision together to put the offense in a good situation. But to the defense, we all knew it was going to be on us regardless. So we didn’t really care.”

And it was on them. The Packers’ first pick of the fourth quarter, by Jaire Alexander, set up Crosby’s go-ahead field goal. The second one, by De’Vondre Campbell, short-circuited a Miami drive at the Packers’ 30 and was the precursor to Rodgers’s leading the aforementioned clock-killing march. The third one, by Douglas, ended the game.

The play the Dolphins would run on second-and-7 with 1:34 left was one coordinator Joe Barry had warned his defense to be ready for in a two-minute situation. It was also a concept that, because LaFleur and Miami coach Mike McDaniel came up together and run very similar schemes, the Packers had seen plenty. “We go against [their offense] every day in practice,” Douglas says.

Barry also gave them another heads-up to look for it just before the play.

So when it came, Douglas was locked in and had a plan. He’d feign as if he were covering Tyreek Hill over the middle, then fall off to get in the path between Tagovailoa and tight end Mike Gesicki, where Douglas figured he would be going with the ball.

The educated guess wound up being dead on, and Douglas easily picked off Tagovailoa’s pass.

“I just kinda took what he said and just ran to it and got an interception,” he says.

Three kneel downs later, a happy group was flying back to Wisconsin on Christmas night—and that happiness is something Douglas says has been key to the team’s turning it around. “Honestly, I think it’s just that we’re having more fun,” he says.

Because the Packers are coming from behind now, rather than front-running as they have been in past seasons, there’s been a looseness that’s fueled that approach. And, again, gotten a lot of people like me to think the Packers, now a half game out of the NFC playoff picture, are going to be a dangerous draw for someone. Which, one more time, means we’re just catching up to where the players have been for a while.

“We always thought we had a chance,” Douglas says. “I know the media and everybody else thought that way. But we never thought that way. We always knew we had a chance, and I just think it clicked at the right time. I don’t know what it was, but we just had more fun, did a lot more competing together at practice and stuff like that. And it’s just worked out.”

It’s different, too, than it has been.

Whether that’s better remains to be seen.