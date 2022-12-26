Cardinals’ Budda Baker Out With Fractured Shoulder, per Report

The Cardinals will play out the final two weeks of the season without star Budda Baker after the Pro Bowl safety suffered a season-ending injury against the Buccaneers on Christmas Day.

Baker sustained a fractured shoulder during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime home loss to Tampa Bay, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Surprisingly, the sixth-year pro managed to play the entire game and finished the night with nine tackles and a pass deflection in 81 defensive snaps.

There is no reported timeline for Baker’s return to action. Earlier this season, the five-time Pro Bowler displayed remarkable toughness after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 7 that was expected to sideline him multiple weeks. But he ended up not missing a single game.

Monday’s news signals the end of what has been another standout campaign for Baker, who recently earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. The former second-round pick’s stardom reached new heights recently, as he was prominently featured throughout the team’s run on HBO’s Hard Knocks in-season series.

In his 15 starts this season, Baker accumulated 96 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions. The Cardinals (4-11) visit the Falcons (5-10) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.