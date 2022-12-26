Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported.

White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an injury that forced him to miss the past two games against Detroit and Jacksonville. New York lost both those games to fall out of playoff positioning, but the Jets still face a relatively simple path to the postseason if they win their two remaining games.

In three games this year, White has thrown for 952 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, while the team has gone 1-2 with him as the starter. As long as White is healthy, though, he likely will remain as the Jets’ starting quarterback for the rest of the year.

The news also means the Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of White for a second time this year. On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the team already is planning to move on from the second-year quarterback when the offseason arrives.