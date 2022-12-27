Rob Gronkowski is currently retired, but various reports have made it seem the former tight end is considering a return. First, Gronkowski reportedly called the Buccaneers about a potential return, and another report said the tight end could come out of retirement—again—in 2023.

Despite the rumors, though, Gronkowski said he’s not going anywhere. The former Patriots and Buccaneer told Kay Adams that he is happy in retirement.

“I don’t really have an itch to go back, I’m sure if I did I would’ve went back already,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all either, the mindset, mentally or physically, not prepared at all.”

The former Buccaneer praised his former teammates in the video but claims he doesn’t feel the need to try and make a return.

Gronkowski has been a frequent visitor on Up & Adams, as he went on the show last week and revealed that he’s gotten multiple inquiries from teams about a return. The 33-year-old has already come out of retirement once in his career, and it is possible he does it again. However, it seems like he will not unretire, at least not yet.