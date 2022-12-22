On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.

While appearing on the Up and Adams podcast, Gronkowski shared that two NFL teams reached out to him just because of his three-word tweet.

“Alright, since the tweet, yes two teams reached out,” he said. “It was unbelievable. I don’t say who, but yes there was two teams. It was pretty nuts to me that everyone actually saw the tweet.”

Gronkowski went on to say his agent and even his friends reached out as well, asking if he was going to play again.

The four-time Super Bowl champion set the record straight, though. When talking to his friends he said, “you know I’m not,” when asked whether he was returning to football. Gronkowski first retired in 2019 before returning in ’20 after Tom Brady asked him to join him with the Buccaneers. He won a Super Bowl his first year in Tampa, but this past offseason he called it a career yet again—and it appears it’s for good this time.