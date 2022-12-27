Rob Gronkowski Could Return to NFL in 2023, per Report

The story of one of football's greatest tight ends may not be finished yet.

Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski could potentially return to the NFL in 2023, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Gronkowski, 33, retired from the NFL after catching 55 passes for 802 yards across 12 games in 2021. It was his second retirement, following his initial departure from New England in March 2019.

According to Rapoport, teams reached out to Gronkowski after the future Hall of Famer tweeted “I’m kinda bored” during the afternoon of Dec. 21.

"Remember last week when he tweeted I'm bored and everyone was like 'Does he wanna play football again?'" Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Well, teams were kinda wondering, too. A couple teams contacted him, contacted his agent to see where he was, was he willing to unretire."

As it turned out, Tampa Bay had been doing similar homework since training camp, without success luring Gronkowski back onto the playing field.

"It's not gonna be this year. Gronk is not gonna come back and play for the Bucs this year," Rapoport said. "He is retired for now. But certainly, from my understanding, the door is open for 2023."

Rapoport raised the possibility of Gronkowski joining Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a free agent at the end of this year, on a new team in 2023.

"Wouldn't be surprised if Gronk followed him wherever he went," Rapoport said.

Brady has thrown 105 touchdown passes to Gronkowski—the most he’s thrown to any receiver.