Jerry Jones Shoots Down Agent’s Claim About Terrell Owens, Cowboys

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is news to him.

Speaking to The Star-Telegram before the team’s game against the Titans on Thursday, Jones said, “I don’t know where that’s coming from. I have no idea. But I haven’t spoken a word to him or his agent.”

Jones repeated that notion during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan Thursday, adding that he’s “never talked to [Owens] or his agent. And I will not seriously consider it,” per Jon Machota.

Owens last appeared in an NFL game in 2010 with the Bengals. Two years later, he signed with the Seahawks, but was released before the regular season. He hasn’t closed the door on a comeback in the decade since, with attempts at playing in the CFL, and appearances for two teams in Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.

Despite that long layoff, agent Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq. says that Owens is ready to play.

“Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small,” he said, via Cowboys Country. “He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Owens played for Dallas from 2006 to ’08, posting three-straight 1,000-yard seasons and earning first-team All-Pro honors in ’07.

The Cowboys are 12–4 and playoff-bound after Thursday’s win over the Titans. For much of the year, the team’s eyes have been on another veteran free agent, albeit one almost two decades younger than Owens: Odell Beckham Jr. His continued recovery from the ACL tear that he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl win earlier this year makes it unlikely that Dallas signs him before the end of the season however.

Dallas added another big-name veteran wide receiver, TY Hilton, earlier this month.