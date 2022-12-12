The Cowboys are signing veteran wide receiver TY Hilton to a contract for the rest of the year, the team announced on Monday.

Hilton spent the previous 10 seasons with the Colts, though he has not played on an NFL roster this season. The veteran produced over 1,000 yards receiving in five of his first seven seasons in the league, establishing himself as then-Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s primary receiving target.

“He’s a proven WR with some juice and experience,” a Cowboys’ source told Jane Slater. “He can play multiple spots and a team guy that could potentially add some depth to a team.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy called Hilton a “great addition” and said Hilton is “ready to go.”

The Cowboys have been looking for help since trading Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason. They activated wide receiver James Washington off injured reserve on Sunday and have been recruiting free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

However, after Beckham visited with the team last week, the team reportedly came away concerned over the veteran’s surgically repaired knee. As a result, they did not offer him a contract, though Dallas hasn’t taken itself out of negotiations.

For now, Dallas adds the 33-year-old Hilton, who played in 10 games for Indianapolis last season, recording 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns.