After a wild Week 17 that featured some surprising results, the stage is set for the regular-season finale.

The NFL unveiled the kickoff times for its Week 18 games, with a few loose ends still to be resolved for the playoff picture. Two games will be played Saturday, and the remaining 14 will be contested Sunday. The matchup between the Lions and Packers was selected for the prime-time slot at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Coming into the final day of the regular season, 11 out of 14 total postseason berths have been secured. The three races currently undecided are the AFC South and the final wild-card spots in each conference.

Below is the full Week 18 schedule, with a note on what (if any) playoff implications are attached to each game.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Raiders

8:15 p.m. ET

Titans at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Falcons

Texans at Colts

Patriots at Bills

Jets at Dolphins

Vikings at Bears

Panthers at Saints

Browns at Steelers

1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m ET (Still TBD)

Ravens at Bengals

4:25 p.m. ET

Giants at Eagles

Chargers at Broncos

Cowboys at Commanders

Rams at Seahawks

Cardinals at 49ers

8:20 p.m. ET