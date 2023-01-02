Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason.

Six teams have already clinched playoff berths heading into the final week of games, with the Buccaneers and Giants being the latest to join the field following wins in Week 17. As for the clubs who hope to round out the bracket, all eyes will be on the Packers, Lions and Seahawks entering next Sunday, thanks to a few high-stakes scenarios that will determine who’s in and who goes home.

After posting a 3–6 mark through nine weeks, the Packers (8–8) are now closing in on a fourth consecutive playoff appearance in their last home game of the season. Aided by the Commanders’ loss to the Browns, Green Bay positioned itself for a winner-take-all finale with a 41–17 victory over Minnesota at Lambeau Field.

As surprising as the Packers’ unlikely golden opportunity may be, however, NFL fans may be even more shocked to see their opponent in the same position. After staying alive with a 41–10 win against the Bears, the Lions (8–8) will look to secure their seventh win in nine games by defeating another NFC North rival to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

While the red-hot Packers and Lions will face the most pressure next Sunday, the Seahawks (8–8) could still end up sending both teams home if they close the season on a high note. Seattle, fresh off a 23–6 win over the Jets, can clinch a spot with a win over the Rams at home and a Packers loss but would be eliminated in a loss.

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture following Week 17:

1. Eagles (13–3)

2. 49ers (12–4)

3. Vikings (12–4)

4. Buccaneers (8–8)

5. Cowboys (12–4)

6. Giants (8–8)

In the hunt:

7. Seahawks (8–8)

8. Lions (8–8)

9. Packers (8–8)