Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals, the league announced in a statement.

There was no update on when the game would resume, nor did the league provide a status update on Hamlin’s condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement read. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The game came to an abrupt halt after Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle. He initially got up off the ground and to his feet following the play, but collapsed almost immediately at 8:55 p.m. ET. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and then taken away in an ambulance, which left the stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET.

Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

After Hamlin received medical attention on the field, officials initially talked to each head coach and allowed the teams time to warm up before resuming play. Shortly after that decision was announced, though, the Bills and Bengals left the field and returned to the locker room, as the game officially entered what was called a temporary suspension.

Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in 2021. He played five years at Pittsburgh, during which he recorded 185 tackles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.