Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a terrifying scene that led to him receiving CPR on the field.

Hamlin, 24, delivered a hard hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground. He stood up, staggered briefly, then collapsed.

After Hamlin was given immediate medical attention by the Bills' medical staff for some time, ESPN reported that Hamlin was also given CPR before being taken off the field in an ambulance associated with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills players and staff gathered and prayed before the ambulance departed; it left the stadium at 9:25 p.m. ET. According to ESPN, Hamlin's mother rode with him to the hospital.

Later, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zach Taylor met briefly with on-field officials and the game was temporarily suspended. The fans at Paycore Stadium stood and applauded both teams as they made their way to the locker room.

Hamlin played five years at Pittsburgh, during which he recorded 185 tackles, before being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

In two seasons with Buffalo, Hamlin has made 93 tackles in 29 games.

This story will continued to be updated once more information is available.