Tom Brady, NFL Peers Donate to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive

Hours after one of the most frightening events in NFL history, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots safety Devin McCourty along with several other NFL players are providing financial contributions and support to an important cause for Demar Hamlin.

During the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, returned to his feet before collapsing on the field. CPR was administered to Hamlin before the ambulance drove onto the field and later took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition.

In the following hours, players like Brady, McCourty and others have donated to Hamlin’s charity toy drive for the Chasing M’s Foundation. Brady donated $10,000 to Hamlin’s cause while McCourty and other Patriots players—Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer and Marcus Jones—submitted donations to the safety’s charity efforts.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin’s donations surpassed $4 million. The drive, powered through GoFundMe, had an initial goal to raise $2,500 to “positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Hamlin’s family released a statement, thanking everyone for the generous donations and output of support. The family also shared its gratitude to the first responders and healthcare professionals at the hospital who have provided care for Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support,” the statement read. “We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”