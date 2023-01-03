In response to one of the scariest nights in NFL history, fans came together to support a cause dear to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night, ran a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation. The drive was run through GoFundMe, with a goal of raising $2,500 to "positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic."

Fans responded to Hamlin's injury with a flurry of donations. The drive's goal has now been exceeded by over 40,000%, as the total amount is at $878,000 and climbing late Monday night, including a contribution from one donor who gave $5,000 identifying themselves only as a "Fan of Damar."