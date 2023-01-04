Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.

Glenn told CNN on Tuesday evening that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice when his heart stopped beating.

“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital, and then resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital,” Glenn said.

The update from Glenn aligns with what the Bills released in a tweet earlier this morning that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field before he was placed into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. In addition to the two resuscitations, Glenn told WIVB-TV in Buffalo that Hamlin is now on 50% oxygen after originally being on 100%.

Currently, Hamlin remains sedated and is receiving treatment at UCMC. He spent Monday night in the intensive care unit after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday Night Football.

Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and returned to his feet but ultimately collapsed on his back on the field at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old received CPR before he was placed in an ambulance and taken to UCMC, leaving players and fans distressed and concerned.

After Hamlin received medical attention, NFL officials initially talked to each head coach and allowed the teams a reportedly brief time period to warm up before resuming play. However, shortly after that decision was announced, both teams left the field and returned to the locker room. The game then went into what was called a temporary suspension.

But nearly an hour later, the NFL announced that the game would be postponed. Earlier on Tuesday, the league announced that the matchup between Cincinnati and Buffalo would not be rescheduled for this week.