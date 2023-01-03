Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon.

“Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” the franchise tweeted.

The Bills safety was rushed to the hospital after a horrifying medical emergency in the first quarter of the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. The 24-year-old made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but after getting to his feet, Hamlin suddenly collapsed. CPR was administered as an ambulance drove onto the field, later taking him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Buffalo later released a statement saying he went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel were able to restore his heartbeat while on the field before Hamlin was transported. The franchise, which tweeted the update at 1:48 a.m. ET on Jan. 3, said the safety was “sedated and listed in critical condition,” at the time.

His family thanked the outpour of support for Hamlin in a statement Tuesday. The family added, “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

In wake of Hamlin’s medical emergency, the game was initially temporarily suspended before being postponed. The NFL announced Tuesday the Bills-Bengals game would not be resumed this week; however, there was no update on when the AFC matchup would take place.