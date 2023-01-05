Zach Wilson’s second professional season has not gone according to plan. The former No. 2 overall pick has been benched multiple times, posting the lowest completion percentage in the league (54.5%) and throwing more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six).

Last month, reports surfaced that the Jets were expected to “move on” from Wilson after this season. On Wednesday, though, head coach Robert Saleh said he and the organization were determined to stick with Wilson and try to maximize his potential “through hell or high water.”

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be.”

That’s a different tune than what Fox’s Jay Glazer reported in December, when he said that the team had “lost all confidence in Zach Wilson.” Saleh said that he hopes that Wilson’s turnaround can begin after a mental break from the game.

“Go read a book, go do something, get away from this game, just reset,” Saleh said. “I think the greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you. What do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out?”

After a 6-3 start, the Jets have lost six of their last seven games, including their current five-game losing streak that eliminated them from playoff contention. They’ll wrap up the regular season with a road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.