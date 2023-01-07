Robert Griffin III Honors Damar Hamlin During Saturday’s NFL Broadcast

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin continues to make improvements in his recovery from his on-field medical emergency on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but has been steadily recovering since going into cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed earlier this week and has been able to communicate with family and teammates. Doctors said that Hamlin’s neurological function “remains intact.”

As the NFL and NFLPA have planned multiple initiatives to show support for Hamlin’s recovery during the Week 18 games this weekend, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III made sure to show his support during halftime of Saturday’s NFL coverage of the Chiefs-Raiders game.

RGIII donned Hamlin’s Bills jersey, intentionally worn backwards so that the safety’s name and number were facing the camera.

RGIII tweeted out a picture of himself wearing the jersey, sandwiched between colleagues Suzy Kolber and Booger McFarland, with the caption “We all rocking with you” and tagged his Twitter handle.

RGIII’s tribute to Hamlin is one of many anticipated actions that will honor and support the Bills safety this weekend.