‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations.

On Friday, the drive, which is sponsored by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, added another interesting name to the rapidly growing list of donations courtesy of a donor by the name of “Robert Gronkowski.” Sound familiar?

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the donor is indeed the man himself, the amount of the donation was listed as $6,900, suggesting the fun-loving former star tight end did, in fact, contribute to the cause in a very on-brand fashion.

Like many other current and past NFL players and figures, Rob Gronkowski has openly voiced his support for Hamlin, who remains in critical condition, as he continues to recover from suffering cardiac arrest against the Bengals. The latest updates on Hamlin’s condition stated that the 24-year-old is “neurologically intact” and has been speaking with family and friends after having his breathing tube removed.

As of Saturday afternoon, the drive has raised over $8.2 million, further exceeding the cause’s initial goal to raise $2,500.