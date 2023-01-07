Former Saints coach Sean Payton is expected to return to the NFL’s coaching ranks next season after taking a hiatus as a studio analyst with Fox during this current campaign. Payton has made his hopes of returning to the sideline well-known, but many believe that the former Super Bowl-winning coach will seek to specifically join a team that promises to contend as soon as possible and that has a talented quarterback for him to work with.

Among the names of signal-callers that’s started to arise in connection with Payton in recent weeks is Tom Brady, who becomes a free agent following the end of the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign. Brady hasn’t had the sunniest of seasons in Tampa, as the NFC South champs scraped their way into the postseason despite being just 8–8 through 16 games.

Though the thought of a Payton and Brady-led franchise is more than enticing, the former admitted that there may be just a few too many “variables” for the two to link up on the same team in 2023.

"There's too many variables in that equation," Payton told NFL Network’s Peter Schrager when asked about the possibility of coaching Brady as his next stop. “If we worked together … I’m going to predict there’s a good chance if we work together, it’ll be with Fox.”

Payton, a current analyst with Fox, is clearly aware of Brady’s reported blockbuster deal with the network to serve as the primary in-game NFL analyst once he retires. However, the 45-year-old quarterback hasn’t committed to hanging up his cleats for good with the Bucs headed to the playoffs, so the move to Fox could still be a ways away.

Of course Brady and Payton, who share Don Yee as their agent, have been connected in the past after the Dolphins reportedly tried to sway both of the greats to come to Miami while they were under contract elsewhere. The Dolphins were docked two draft picks and owner Stephen Ross was suspended following an investigation in the tampering allegations, while Brady and Payton ultimately chose to remain in their current situations.

Payton is right that the logistics of teaming up with Brady may just be too difficult to figure out. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 59-year-old coach would prefer to coach either the Chargers or Rams if one of those jobs becomes available, but both of those franchises appear settled at the quarterback position. Returning to the Saints also remains an option, especially since New Orleans is still in possession of Payton’s rights.

Meanwhile, Brady has not yet announced a decision on playing past the 2022 season, his 23rd in the NFL. On the year with the Bucs, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,610 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.