As the NFL regular season winds down, teams are already starting to take note of which coaches are the best candidates to fill head coaching positions next year. The most interesting name available might be former Saints coach Sean Payton, who retired after last season.

If Payton does decide to return to the sideline, he apparently already has his preferred choices of teams in mind. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Payton would prefer to coach either the Chargers or Rams if one of those jobs becomes available. Additionally, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Payton returning to New Orleans to coach the Saints also is possible.

Payton currently works for Fox Sports and lives in Los Angeles.

Although Payton might want to coach in Los Angeles, there is no guarantee that one of those jobs will open. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is in his second season with the team and has the chance to make the playoffs with a strong finish. The Chargers are are 6-6 heading into Sunday’s games.

The Rams (4-9), despite a disappointing performance this year are coming off a Super Bowl title. Rams head coach Sean McVay did consider retirement last year, and would probably have to retire for that job to be available.

Payton is still technically under contract with the Saints, so any team that hires him needs to trade with New Orleans for his rights. That may be another reason why the Saints, who are 4-9, could choose to ask him to come back to New Orleans.