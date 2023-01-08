Ravens’ Tyler Huntley Inactive, QB Anthony Brown to Start vs. Bengals

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, meaning Anthony Brown will get the start. Veteran quarterback Brett Hundley will serve as the backup.

Huntley started Baltimore’s previous four games in place of Lamar Jackson, who has been dealing with a knee injury since early December. Baltimore is 2-2 since Huntley took over as the starter. However, the Ravens are optimistic about Jackson’s chances to return to action next weekend for the wild-card playoff round.

Brown is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon making his first career NFL start. He played for five seasons in college—three at Boston College and two at Oregon. He enjoyed his best season in 2021 when he threw for 2,989 yards, ran for 658 yards and combined for 28 touchdowns with the Ducks.

The Ravens already have clinched a playoff spot but could host a playoff game with a win and a victorious coin toss tiebreaker win later in the day. However, by sitting both Huntley and running back J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore is making sure the team is healthy for next week.