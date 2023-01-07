Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in a game vs. the Broncos in early December, and hasn’t played or practiced since. The team as a whole has been vague about Jackson’s timetable for return, sidestepping questions and focusing on one game at a time.

“I’m probably just going to leave all that stuff alone,” head coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson’s playoff availability this week.

Get your seats to Baltimore Ravens games with SI Tickets

Ravens backup Tyler Huntley has started each of the last four games, and is expected to start on Sunday in Baltimore’s game vs. the Bengals.

Because of the NFL’s modified playoff rules after Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals game was declared a no contest, the Ravens technically lost the AFC North title to Cincinnati but could host a playoff game with a win on Sunday, followed by winning a coin flip. No matter what, the Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot, securing at least a wild-card berth.