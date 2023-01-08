Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Won’t Play vs. Bengals on Sunday, per Report

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play on Sunday in preparation for next week’s wild-card playoff game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Dobbins returned in the middle of the season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2021 preseason, and he has been one of the more effective running backs in the league recently. After a slow start, Dobbins has totaled 397 rushing yards in his past four games, all of which coming as quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out due to injury.

Despite Dobbins’s improvement, Baltimore still wants to make sure the running back is fresh for the playoffs. No matter what happens against the Bengals on Sunday, the Ravens will be playing next week and want to make sure Dobbins is ready to go. Baltimore also is optimistic about Jackson’s chances to return for the playoffs.

Without Dobbins, Baltimore likely will lean on Gus Edwards against Cincinnati on Sunday. Although Edwards only got three carries last week, he did run for 99 yards on 11 carries two weeks ago against the Falcons.