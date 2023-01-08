McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return, per Report

The future of Rams coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels is reportedly up in the air.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that McVay has been weighing a lot of things that have taken place in his life over the last year, including getting married, his grandfather’s death, the possibility of working in television and leading a team that failed to live up to its expectations after winning last year’s Super Bowl.

McVay, who has served as the Rams coach since 2017, has never had a losing season until the ’22 campaign as Los Angeles is currently 5–11 with a regular season finale on the road against its NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday.

According to Schefter, sources think McVay will take some time after Sunday’s game to rejuvenate and decide if he will return for the 2023 season. McVay is under contract with the franchise through the ’26 season.

However, if he does not return, McVay—like Sean Payton in New Orleans—will remain under contract with the Rams. Meanwhile, in the backdrop of McVay’s decision regarding his future sits the issues that the Rams faced throughout the season that included a pile of injuries.

In addition, the franchise will not have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and are limited in salary cap space. As far as McVay’s potential to transition into the television booth, the 36-year-old told reporters on Friday that networks are still interested in him because it is something he plans to pursue at some point in his career.

But for now, McVay will seek to lead the Rams to one final victory this season and one that could give the Lions—the former team of his current quarterback Matthew Stafford—a chance to enter the playoffs.