Shortly after Michigan was eliminated from the College Football Playoff, multiple reports indicated that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh–one of the most sought-after candidates in the football coaching business–spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching position.

However, it appears that the phone conversation wasn’t initiated by Tepper or the Panthers.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, it was Harbaugh–or at least his representation–that had been calling Tepper regularly in recent weeks. Tepper eventually agreed to have a conversation with Harbaugh, but the chat was never considered to be a formal interview for Carolina’s coaching job, which Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live confirmed in his original report about the call.

The notion of Harbaugh reaching out to the Panthers seems to be in contrast with a statement that the former 49ers coach made about returning to the NFL on Thursday. His comment came shortly before news broke that Michigan is facing an NCAA investigation for potential rules violations, including a Level I violation against Harbaugh.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in the statement. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

Harbaugh’s statement echoes what he said last year following his return to Ann Arbor after interviewing for the Vikings head coaching job. However, he seems to be showing apparent interest in a return to the NFL’s ranks as the Broncos reportedly plan to interview him for their own vacancy in the coming weeks.

Harbaugh, 59, had a 44-19-1 record as the 49ers’ coach from 2011 to ’14 and led the organization to the NFC championship game three times. He was at the helm when San Francisco went to Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season.

Since leaving the Niners for his alma mater in 2015, Harbaugh has posted a 74–25 record at Michigan and finally broke through in a major way the past two seasons. The Wolverines beat archrival Ohio State in consecutive years, won back-to-back Big Ten championships and made the College Football Playoff twice.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are on the hunt for a new coach after the October firing of Matt Rhule, who began the season 1–4. Carolina rebounded somewhat under interim coach Steve Wilks and is currently 6–10 headed into the final game of the year.