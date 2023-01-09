Less than a day after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Lions, one of the team’s most famous fans sounded off on Twitter and appears to want the team to move on from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rapper Lil Wayne took a page from the quarterback’s playbook as well with the tweet.

“Man as a Packers fan, all I can say is R E L A P S E!!! I been done w 12 12 been done w football Now when tf are they gon be done w 12???????!!!!! Idk but GO PACK GO,” he said on Twitter.

Lil Wayne’s spelling out of the word “relapse” was a nod to Rodgers’s famous press conference moment when he told everyone to “R-E-L-A-X” after his team started the year 1–2 in 2014. Green Bay would go on to finish 12–4.

Earlier in the week leading up to the game, Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after the game, a lot of observers took notice when a video caught him telling Lions wideout Jameson Williams, “I gotta keep this one,” when asked to swap jerseys.”

The move could be an indication that he wants to keep the jersey he wore in his last NFL game, but it’s anyone’s guess on whether Rodgers will return for his 19th season in the league in 2023.