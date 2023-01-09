In the days leading up to the regular-season finale on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he had thought about the fact that it could be his last home game at Lambeau Field. And after Sunday night’s loss to the Lions, one brief video clip caught the NFL world’s attention.

Detroit rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams can be seen asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, and the quarterback’s response has sparked massive speculation.

“I gotta hold on to this one,” Rodgers said.

It’s fair to assume Rodgers wouldn’t want to remember a loss in which his team was eliminated from the playoffs, but he explained after the game why he wants to keep this jersey.

“There’s just some special ones that I like to keep,” he said. “Night game, Lambeau, Week 18, there’s just certain jerseys you like holding on to like playing Chicago or big Sunday night games. Little bit different I guess. It’s not keeping it. It’s more like it’s a cool one to give somebody you really care about.”

Despite Rodgers’s explanation, fans speculated that he wants to keep the jersey because it might be the last game of his NFL career.

Whether that specific jersey actually is the last one Rodgers will ever wear in an NFL game is anyone’s guess at this point.