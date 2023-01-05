Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.

“Yeah, I mean, for sure,” Rodgers said. “Just ’cause you don’t know what the future holds. When I think about that, it’s nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness. Just gratitude for the time that I’ve been here, the amazing memories that I’ve had on this field. A lot of great moments.

“I’m still undecided—we’re all undecided about the future,” he continued. “Just gonna enjoy Sunday night and hopefully have some more to play for.”

Rodgers, 39, mulled retirement this past offseason before deciding to come back but it appears he hasn’t decided on whether he will come back again for year 19. Should the Packers win on Sunday, they will hit the road for the playoffs but if they lose, Rodgers’s offseason starts a little earlier.

Kickoff at Lambeau is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.