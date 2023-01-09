MMQB Week 18: An Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back, Mahomes Deserves MVP
Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
What Damar Hamlin Meant to an Emotional Bills Win
Albert Breer speaks to coach Sean McDermott on Buffalo’s unbelievable start, support from Belichick and the Patriots, and the first time he heard about a draft prospect named Damar Hamlin.
Three Deep: Is Patrick Mahomes the MVP? Andy Reid Says ‘He’s As Good As It Gets’
The Chiefs boss has coached Brett Favre and Michael Vick. But he speaks to Albert Breer about why his QB right now might be the best. Plus, conversations with Jacksonville DE Josh Allen about the Jaguars’ winning the AFC South and Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields’s development.
Ten Takeaways: Eagles ‘Really Sucked’ Without Jalen Hurts
Albert Breer speaks to Nick Sirianni about getting his quarterback back on the field as his team clinched the No. 1 seed. Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati and the Bengals are special, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more.
Six From Saturday: NFL Scouts Share What They’ll Watch in the Georgia-TCU National Title Game
Kelee Ringo covering Quentin Johnston. Dylan Horton against NFL-caliber tackles. QBs Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan. And more on the big game Monday night.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: The Packers Were Thoroughly Exposed in Week 18, and Better Hope They Learn From It
Conor Orr: The Bears’ Landing the No. 1 Pick Adds Intrigue to the NFL Draft and Offseason
Conor Orr: After a Week of Prayer, the Bills’ Return to the Field Defied Belief
Conor Orr: The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open
Week 18 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
