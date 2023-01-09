Links to all our coverage of NFL Week 18, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Sean McDermott, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor, Pete Carroll, Matt Eberflus and Jaguars DE Josh Allen.

It was an emotionally taxing week in Buffalo, which kept up when the game kicked off. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to coach Sean McDermott on Buffalo’s unbelievable start, support from Belichick and the Patriots, and the first time he heard about a draft prospect named Damar Hamlin.

Mahomes is more than just his stats, especially when you consider all he took on this year. Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today network

The Chiefs boss has coached Brett Favre and Michael Vick. But he speaks to Albert Breer about why his QB right now might be the best. Plus, conversations with Jacksonville DE Josh Allen about the Jaguars’ winning the AFC South and Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields’s development.

With Hurts back in the fold, the Eagles won their 14th game and wrapped up the top seed in the NFC. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to Nick Sirianni about getting his quarterback back on the field as his team clinched the No. 1 seed. Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati and the Bengals are special, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more.

Ringo has a chance to earn some real money Monday night going up against an NFL-caliber receiver. Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports

Kelee Ringo covering Quentin Johnston. Dylan Horton against NFL-caliber tackles. QBs Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan. And more on the big game Monday night.

The Packers left Week 18 with a lot of soul searching to do. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Conor Orr: The Packers Were Thoroughly Exposed in Week 18, and Better Hope They Learn From It

Conor Orr: The Bears’ Landing the No. 1 Pick Adds Intrigue to the NFL Draft and Offseason

Conor Orr: After a Week of Prayer, the Bills’ Return to the Field Defied Belief

Conor Orr: The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open

Week 18 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

