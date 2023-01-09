Plus, the nation finds out why Cincinnati and the Bengals are special, the Seahawks are playoff bound without Russell Wilson, the Dolphins are headed back to the playoffs and much more.

The Eagles really needed Sunday. And the reason why—as their second-year coach, Nick Sirianni, saw it—was because the two games they just played without quarterback Jalen Hurts, back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Saints, really surfaced some warts that might have been otherwise masked through a 13–1 start.

“Here’s exactly what my message was all week—Hey, listen, it’s healthy to drag yourself through the mud and really look yourself in the mirror and say, I’m gonna look myself in the mirror, and I’m gonna say, ’That really sucked.’ How I coached in that New Orleans game wasn’t good enough. That’s not my standard,” Sirianni told me Sunday night. “Here’s what I did, Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. I needed to fix that.

“Then I have players that are calling me and saying the same thing, like, this wasn’t good enough. That’s super healthy, because what you have there is accountability by everybody. You have everybody looking at themselves in the mirror first, saying where they screwed up, how they’re gonna get better from it. We’re gonna talk through it together, and that’s super healthy.”

Hurts returned to the lineup Sunday after being out with a sprained right shoulder. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Hurts returned. The Eagles beat a Giants team that was playing without a slew of starters, 22–16. And it wasn’t perfect by any measure.

But, it stopped momentum that was pushing in the wrong direction, it got Hurts’s rust off ahead of the playoffs and, more than anything else, if only flashes, reminded the Eagles of just how they can be. Which, as it turns out, was really the focus of the entire week, because as Sirianni and his staff saw it, the last time the best version of Philly took the field was the last time the Eagles saw the Giants, nearly a month ago at the Meadowlands.

And the problem since, of course, started with Hurts’s sprained shoulder, which took him out of the past two games, and really did a number on him the week before that, too.

“What he did in Chicago was Michael Jordan–type s---, to be quite honest with you,” Sirianni says. “What he did in Chicago to finish that game and will us to a win was Michael Jordan–type s---. For him to play through that, it was pretty incredible. He had to fight through it today, too. It was tough. He was hurting. It was pretty remarkable what he had to do to go through and get ready to play.”

It was bad enough to where, Sirianni conceded afterward, he probably wouldn’t have played Hurts in another circumstance. “Obviously, if we would have taken care of business,” he says, “then he probably wouldn’t have played.” That, of course, is in large part because the staff would’ve rested other starters, and they weren’t about to put Hurts out there surrounded with backups.

The starters weren’t going to sit this one out, because, for the third consecutive week, Philly was playing for home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It just, like we said, had happened to be a while since they looked like the No. 1 seed, which is why Sirianni tried to spend the week reminding them of who they are. On Wednesday he showed the players clips of Muhammad Ali in “The Rumble in the Jungle” to illustrate how the legendary boxer was in a tough fight, but remained supremely confident in who he was as a fighter. On Friday, Sirianni showed them the Last Dance clip, laced with LL Cool J’s “I’m Bad” with Jordan scoring 63 on the Celtics at the Boston Garden in the 1986 NBA playoffs.

And, finally, on Saturday night, Sirianni showed them a video that mashed up Eagles highlights from earlier in the year with Jordan’s iconic night at the Garden, as if to send them the message, You still are that team.

“The message was, It’s healthy to dig yourself through the mud, but make sure we’re getting ourselves back up and not being cocky but being confident of who we are, of what our identity is,” Sirianni says. “And I said all that with this: Sure, momentum hasn’t been on our side there, but we know what our identity is. We’re completely confident in our identity of fast, physical, for each other. We just got to play like that more consistently each week. We didn’t play up to our standard in the last two weeks. That was the whole message of the week, playing up to our standard and playing up to our identity of what we want to be.”

Through the first half, that box was checked. The Eagles led 16–0 at halftime; they had 13 first downs to the Giants’ six and held a 187–77 edge in scrimmage yards. Things evened out a bunch in the second half, but the downturn was full of correctable stuff, and Philly already had what it needed, if it only came in flashes.

“They knew exactly who they were,” Sirianni says. “Bad game, bad momentum, bad whatever. They knew who they were, they knew what their identity was, and they knew they were, pardon my language, bad motherf-----s.”

Next up will be a game on Jan. 22 or 23 in Philly, and the extra bye week will give Sirianni and his coaches the chance to gather, the head coach said affectionately, like his brother Jay and the Southwestern Trojans staff might on a Friday night back in the day, in a way NFL staffs don’t often have the chance.

And as he looked around the room—a couple of hours after the win—seeing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo and tight ends coach Jason Michael close by at Steichen’s suburban house, was a pretty nice reminder, too, of the chance they have in front of them, after (finally) bringing home that 14th win.

“You got a little bit of time to dig yourself in that mud,” he says. “That’s healthy. But then there’s got to be a switch that flips and says, We’re good, we’re really good. Because we are. We’re a good football team, and there’s gotta be a switch that flips and says, We’re really good. And it’s not blind faith on why we’re good, or blind confidence of why we’re good. It’s built up over the year.”

With the hope being that now, after Sunday, they’re back to where they were before. And maybe, just maybe, Hurts has some of that Jordan stuff left in him.

Zac Taylor, the Bengals and Cincinnati really represented well this week. And talking with the coach about it Sunday afternoon, I was reminded of a conversation I had with him while he was still with the Rams, on how he and his wife, Sarah, prioritized returning to Cincinnati when the chance to interview with the Bengals arose in 2020. They’d fallen in love with Southwest Ohio when Zac was the University of Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator in ’16 before Taylor joined Sean McVay’s staff. So much so that they’d badly wanted to go back.

The reasons why have been on display for the nation to see over the past seven days.

“This is a tough profession,” Taylor told me Sunday night. “It’s not one you’d recommend for any person to sign up for, and move your family for and deal with the stress that we deal with. But we signed up for it, so the No. 1 thing for me is the happiness of my family. I knew if there was an opportunity to get back to Cincinnati, Ohio, I was going to do everything I could to get there, and it’s because of the people. I wanted them around good people. I wanted them to be happy every single day they woke up and walked out on the street or went to school or went to the grocery store.

“Cincinnati is a special place. I think everyone who’s lived here or visited here understands that. This was obviously a great opportunity for people to see how special Cincinnati is.”

This, of course, was the Damar Hamlin situation, which, in its bleakest moments brought the silver linings of people supporting a guy, and a family, in a most horrible spot. And nowhere did that shine more than in the city where Hamlin was injured.

“You start with our community and you work down from there,” Taylor says. “On a big scale, the people that were outside the hospital, the stadium, that understood the situation. It’s the first time in NFL history, in my understanding, that a game started and didn’t finish, and you had a stadium full of people that reacted appropriately and with compassion. I know people who … that was their Christmas present, to fly in and go to that game. Everyone understood that there’s a life on the line, and some things are bigger than football.

“And I thought this community really showed that and rallied around the Bills and rallied around Damar Hamlin and his family. And then you move on to our ownership group and how supportive they were of everybody involved, asked about our players, our coaches, do whatever they could to support the Bills. And then you look at the kids in the elementary schools.

“It’s an unfortunate opportunity where they can grow as human beings and see how special it is to be able to rally around and support somebody who’s in need. I got to see that first and foremost from my four kids and my wife. That’s an incredible bond that everyone created together. To see how they lift up another human being and their family was really cool to see.”