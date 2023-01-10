Rams coach Sean McVay is still reportedly in the process of evaluating whether or not he will return to the NFL’s coaching ranks in 2023. While he makes his decision, he won’t stand in the way of any member of his staff pursuing another opportunity, according to the latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

In fact, McVay went as far as to tell his staff in a meeting that he is unsure of what he will do next year, per Fowler. He also permitted his assistants to search for other jobs without any resistance from himself or from within the Rams organization.

Fowler’s report comes directly on the heels of McVay’s 2022 offensive coordinator Liam Coen returning to the same position at Kentucky, the school announced on Tuesday. The move was widely reported back in December and will now see Coen take back the job he held in ’21 under Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops.

Coen’s departure may be just the first of many changes in L.A. amid uncertainty about McVay’s future in football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 36-year-old coach has been weighing numerous events that have happened in his life off the field over the past year including getting married, the death of his grandfather and reports about him possibly working in television.

McVay is also coming off of his first losing season with the Rams since he took the job in 2017. Los Angeles finished 5–12 on the year, failing to build upon the success of the 2021 campaign, which ended with the franchise winning a Super Bowl.

“That doesn’t mean that I feel like a failure, it means that we haven’t lived up to expectations,” McVay said, per The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue, two days before Schefter’s report emerged. “It doesn’t change your passion, your competitiveness. It’s all about using these experiences to shape you and make you more whole.”

According to Schefter, McVay will take time to rejuvenate and decide if he will return for the 2023 season in the coming days and weeks. He is under contract with the Rams through the ’26 season.