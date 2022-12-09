After guiding newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to a victory on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak, offensive coordinator Liam Coen will reportedly leave his post to head back to the University of Kentucky as Mark Stoops’s offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was first to report the news of Coen’s impending departure.

Coen rejoined the Rams this season after working as an assistant under Sean McVay from 2018 to ’20. Coen was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in ’21 before going back to work for McVay as the Rams’ offensive coordinator when Kevin O’Connell left Los Angeles for the Vikings’ head coaching role.

Once Coen officially rejoins Kentucky as the offensive coordinator once again, he will be replacing Rich Scangarello, who was fired by Stoops after one season as the offensive coordinator.

Kentucky’s offense, led by NFL quarterback prospect Will Levis, ranked 107th nationally in total offense, 105th in scoring offense, 109th in rushing offense and 88th in passing offense this season in Scangarello’s only year as the offensive coordinator