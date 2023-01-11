He wants to coach again, but the right job might not be available. Plus, SI’s Albert Breer answers your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, makes his Super Bowl pick and more.

We’re onto the NFL playoffs with six wild-card games on tap for this weekend and Monday. Let’s get to your mailbag questions like usual, some related to coaching hires and the draft, some touching on other topics …

From Matt Ramas (@matt_ramas): For teams trying to hire Sean Payton, is it Chargers 1A and Cardinals 1B?

Matt, I could be wrong, but I think the Chargers probably stick with Brandon Staley, with the progress the team showed—though I can understand why pairing Justin Herbert with Payton would be enticing. Also, would the team pay what it would take ($20 million-plus per) to get him? Or maybe he’d like the idea of getting to stay in Los Angeles (he’s lived in the South Bay this season) and coach Herbert so much that he’d take less?