Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers, per Report

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday night.

The Panthers will receive a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 49ers will pick up the remainder of McCaffrey’s contract with Carolina. San Francisco owes the running back $690,000 for the rest of the 2022 season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. In the 2023 season, he will earn $12 million, another $12 million in 2024 and $12.2 million in ‘25. He is guaranteed $1 million if he suffers an injury.

The shocking news was announced during Thursday Night Football. A trade was somewhat expected after the Panthers were reportedly willing to trade their star running back.

The 49ers will face the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. It’s unknown whether McCaffrey will be eligible to play during the Week 7 matchup.

McCaffrey will return to the Bay Area after playing college football at Stanford.

This is the first trade in McCaffrey’s nearly five-year career. He was selected No. 8 overall by the Panthers in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Thursday night breaking news is the second major trade the Panthers were involved in this week. On Oct. 17, Carolina traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals in return for draft picks.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the Panthers so far. Former coach Matt Rhule was fired after the 1–4 start to the season. Steve Wilks took over as interim coach in the meantime.

