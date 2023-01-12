As the Derek Carr era for the Raiders comes to a close, the team has reportedly set a deadline for a resolution to the situation.

If the team is unable to trade Carr by Feb. 15, it will release the veteran quarterback, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. That would bring to an end Carr’s nine-year run with the organization that began when the team selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Carr posted an emotional farewell message on Twitter on Thursday, thanking Raiders fans for all of their support over the years.

“Raider Nation, it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr wrote. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. … It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

Carr was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the Raiders’ final two games of the season, with he and the team reportedly mutually agreeing that the 31-year-old would step away in order to not be a distraction. He finished the season with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games.