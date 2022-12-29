On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.

Carr reportedly will step away from the team for Weeks 17 and 18, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, as part of a mutually decided move between him and the team. The goal is to avoid being a distraction as Las Vegas closes out the season with home games against the 49ers and Chiefs, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Jarrett Stidham will replace Carr as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. Stidham is in his fourth NFL season but has yet to start a regular-season game as a pro.

“None of us is happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels said when announcing the move. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in, the situation, very supportive of the two guys.”

The Raiders are not officially out of the playoff picture as they sit 6–9 in the AFC. The team’s next loss will eliminate Las Vegas from playoff contention, and a Dolphins or Jets win would do the same.

Carr has spent his entire career with the Raiders after the team selected him with the No. 36 pick in 2014. He has made 142 starts over nine seasons, with three Pro Bowl appearances and franchise records for touchdown passes (217), completions (3,201) and passing yards (35,222).