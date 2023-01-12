Derek Carr Posts Goodbye Message to Raider Nation

Derek Carr posted a goodbye message to Raider Nation on Wednesday, seemingly confirming that Las Vegas has seen the last of the quarterback.

Carr, who will likely be traded this offseason after being benched by Las Vegas in the season’s final stretch, took to Twitter and posted an emotional farewell to the team he’s called home since 2014.

“Raider Nation, it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” he wrote. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. … It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope that I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raider fans.”

Carr went on to note that though he previously said “if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home,” he still wants to play in the league and win a Super Bowl.

“I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards,” he wrote.

It was a dramatic finale for Carr, who after leading the Raiders to a 6–9 record through Week 16, was benched for Jarrett Stidham on Dec. 28. Carr and the team reportedly mutually agreed that the 31-year-old would step away for the final two games of the season to not be a distraction.

On New Year’s Day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Las Vegas will begin exploring possible trade destinations for Carr in the offseason. Though Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and will likely be active in discussions, one thing is reportedly certain: the team is ready to move on from its former franchise quarterback.