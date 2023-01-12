Video Released Showing Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight

NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight in November after being involved in an altercation with the flight crew and other passengers. This week, the bodycam footage from the Miami-Dade police department who responded to the incident was released.

The bodycam footage showed Beckham’s altercation with the flight crew, as well as his run-in with other passengers who were asked to deplane while officers checked on the wide receiver’s well-being.

The crew aboard the Los Angeles–bound flight noticed that Beckham appeared to be going in and out of consciousness as they attempted to wake him and have him fasten his seatbelt before the plane departed from the gate. When they did not succeed, the crew summoned Miami-Dade police officers to address the situation. Ultimately, Beckham and all other passengers were forced to deplane.

In the video, Beckham is shown arguing with various passengers, while also becoming agitated with the flight crew saying, “I’ve never had this happen to me,” when they informed him that officers would be boarding the plane to defuse the situation.

As passengers made comments to Beckham as they deplaned, he fired back with insults and barbs.

“You are everything wrong with the world,” he said to one passenger who made comments to him. “Looking at me to get off a plane for you. I would never, ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane.”

Beckham also bragged to another passenger that he would just take his private plane home. After the passenger made a comment to Beckham in response, the wide receiver fired back.

“Yeah, with your fat a--. Get your a-- off the plane for a second. Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly a--.”

The incident on the plane occurred while Beckham was in the middle of making free-agent visits to interested teams who wanted to evaluate the veteran wideout's health. While the Giants, Cowboys, Rams and Bills were among interested teams, the receiver was not yet fully cleared to play as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in last season’s Super Bowl win with the Rams.