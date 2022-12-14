Odell Beckham Jr. May Choose to Not Sign With Team in 2022, per Report

Speculation continues to surround Odell Beckham Jr. after he visited the Giants, Bills and Cowboys recently. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the free agent wide receiver may postpone signing with a new team until the offseason.

According to Fowler, multiple teams believe he will sit out the remainder of the 2022 campaign and elect to sign when the new league year begins in March. An NFL executive described Beckham to Fowler as “the prize” wide receiver of the upcoming free agent class.

Beckham recently said during an appearance on The Shop that he didn’t “see the point” in trying to play during the regular season, which concludes on Jan. 8, 2023.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I’d rather play when the pressure is on. I’d rather play when the lights are on.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that health concerns surfaced for the Cowboys after Beckham’s visit. His physical reportedly showed that his ACL recovery hadn’t “progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January,” Werder wrote. The veteran wideout tore his ACL during Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Rams.