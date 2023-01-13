Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received 49 of the 50 possible first place votes for the AP All-Pro team, as the Kansas City signal-caller emerged as the clear frontrunner for league MVP, as the award is decided by the same voters.

Mahomes last won the award during the 2018 season, and now appears well on his way to being crowned the league’s Most Valuable Player for the second time in his playing career.

Mahomes completed 67.1% of his passes for a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions during the regular season. It is the second time in his career that he has eclipsed the 40 touchdown mark. The other such time was in 2018 when he won his first league MVP with 50 touchdown passes.

Mahomes was one of four members of the Chiefs named as All-Pro selections on Friday, joining standout tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones on the first team. Guard Joe Thuney was named as a second team All-Pro selection on the interior offensive line.

Kansas City earned the top-seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. They’ll await their next opponent in the divisional round of the playoffs as they begin their stretch run for a Super Bowl.